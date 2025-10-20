From antiques to activewear: couple transform historic Sturgeon bay building into wellness hub

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — For 15 years, the building was home to the Door County Trading antique store but now, it’s getting a fresh start.

Anyone who’s walked past the old Door County Trading building recently, isn’t alone in wondering what’s going on inside.

"We just happened to get coffee across the street and saw it was available," Co-owner DJ Richmond said.

DJ Richmond and his wife Maggie are the new owners of the building, after the previous owners retired in July.

The couple is transforming the space into Cloud Nine collective, a fitness center and retail store, nearly ten years in the making.

"It’s a dream like, an absolute dream come true," Maggie Richmond said, "We’ve both been coming here since we were young."

She says opening a business right here feels especially meaningful.

"Cornucopia was my favorite store to go to. I was always coming up in this area, and now seeing the connection and that we’re right next door is wild," Maggie said.

Over the past few months, locals have been curious about what might move into the space.

Some have even tried the door or peeked through the windows, hoping to catch a glimpse of what’s happening inside.

"Two gentlemen in their 60s stop up here every year from Milwaukee on the same October weekend. They poked their heads in, and we had a good ten-minute conversation," DJ said.

The first floor will feature sustainable active wear from women-owned businesses and brands that give back to various causes.

Upstairs, the space will include a workout area for fitness classes and a kids play zone designed for local families.

The owners plan a soft opening Tuesday October 21, with the grand opening scheduled for Saturday October 25.