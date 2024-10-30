For almost 150 years a friendly phantom has been protecting the Alexander Noble House

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Alexander Noble is known as one of the founding fathers of Fish Creek in Door County. Located in the heart of Fish Creek the historic house has spirit that watches over the house.



The historic Alexander Noble house in Fish Creek was built in 1875 after the first Noble home was lost in a fire in 1874.

Laurie Buske the Director of the Gibraltar Historical Association describes the history of the Noble family home.

Sightings of Emily Noble, the spirit in residence who has protected the home since 1875, looking out for her family.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Alexander Noble built the house in 1875 after his previous home burned down the year before.

His first wife Emily died in 1873, unable to live in the historic house, legend has it her spirit has been protecting the home since 1875.

"The legend is, is that the photographer said 'I will never step foot in your house again because there was an extra person in the back row' that was not there when the photo was taken. The speculation is that it's Emily coming back to have one last family photo," Laurie Buske said.

Laurie Buske, Director of the Gibraltar Historical Association, oversees the Alexander Noble House. She explains that Emily's spirit is believed to protect the house, appearing as a white mist.

"The one thing we talk about is the mist, which forms out near the gazebo which is where the original house burned to the ground and then it comes across the property and then it goes on the back porch," Buske said.

The white mist has been caught on camera by those taking the Door County Ghost Tour.

Buske says the most spiritually active room in the house is Alexander Noble's bedroom. Visitors in the home often take pictures in front of the bedroom mirror and when they look back at the photos, they see things that weren't there before.

Naturally, I took a selfie in the mirror and maybe caught something in the bottom left corner.

Buske says that even if you don't believe the legend the historic house has not suffered any misfortunes since 1875.

"I think it's totally a protection of the house and of the family. I think that's why we've never had anything bad happen here. We adore the family we respect the family" Buske said.

The historic house is open for night tours through the Door County Ghost Trolley until the first week of November.