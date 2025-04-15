Food pantry faces a crunch: Lakeshore CAP prepares for federal funding cut

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — So far this year, the Lakeshore CAP Food Pantry says nearly 2,000 people have relied on its services. A federal cut could seriously impact how they’re able to help families and neighbors.



Lakeshore CAP Food Pantry in Sturgeon Bay open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those in Door County

Dan Hirthe explains how the Lakeshore CAP Food Pantry has helped him in times of need

Volunteers at the pantry help community members select food items

For Dan Hirthe, a retiree who’s been coming to the Lakeshore CAP Food Pantry for a little over a year. The pantry hasn’t just provided food, it’s been a lifeline when he needed it most.

"Towards the end of the month, it gets real tight," Hirthe said. "This sure helps me out to get through."

But now, the food pantry is facing a serious threat. Monthly food allocations or Emergency Food Assistance Program deliveries, are expected to be cut by at least 50% due to federal funding reductions, possibly as soon as April or May.

"Right now we’re down 20 percent. If we lose the 50 percent, from what I can tell, we’re probably going to be down 33,000 pounds [of commodities]," Sandi Soik, the Director of the Lakeshore CAP Food Pantry said.

She says they’re already seeing a shortage and with the reduction, it will mean fewer resources for families in the community.

"We did receive an email that the shipments coming in June through September have been canceled," Soik said.

Last year, the pantry served more than 6,000 people in Door County, distributing around 69,000 pounds of food through the Emergency Food Assistance Program.

This year, they expect that number to grow as the cost of living continues to rise.

"I think that’s why we’ve seen the 1,900 people already this year because if that continues, we’re gonna see more than 7,600 people this year," Soik said.

Deb Sherwood, a volunteer at Lakeshore CAP, says food should be a right not a privilege.

"The basic need to eat is human, so people should be fed," Sherwood said.

With these cuts, the pantry is having to adjust to meet the growing demand.

"We’re having to spread things out to try to be fair and to try to give at least a little bit to everyone," Sherwood said.

Ahead of the anticipated cuts, the Lakeshore CAP Food Pantry is urging the community to donate, even if it means simply buying an extra can of beans to share.