Earlier this month, the Town of Gibraltar announced plans to turn a waterfront lot in Fish Creek into a public park, but businesses in the area are mixed about what comes next.

Watch below to learn more about the park and how local businesses are feeling:

Fish Creek’s new park sparks community debate

Gretchen Shomeau, an employee at Love Letter Door County, works just steps from the site where Harbor Park is planned.

"I spent days down there, so I stared at that view quite a lot," Gretchen Shomeau said.

Supporters of the plan aim to revitalize the unused space near the harbor, with proposals including new docks, public bathrooms, and a possible kayak launch.

"That's a main draw to the tourism up here, the lake life and being able to boat to the many different towns we have up here." She said," so I think being able to launch your boat or dock it would be nice."

Laurie Buske, director of the Gibraltar Historical Association, said the park is expected to showcase the best of Fish Creek's waterfront.

"It couldn't be more perfect," Laurie Buske said.

Because the park is located behind the historical building, it would also provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about the area's history.

"People are gonna come here. They're gonna wanna go inside, but then they're gonna be like, 'Oh, I wanna see the water,' so they can sit out in this beautiful park," Buske said.

Bayside Tavern and Shops raised concerns about how the waterfront changes will be implemented.

In a Facebook post, they stated they '...care greatly about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a premier waterfront destination to be enjoyed for generations to come....'

Travis Thyssen, Gibraltar’s town administrator, emphasized that the design is still in its early stages and that no decisions have been finalized.

"It may look like it's in a certain area, but that's not going to be the final plan. There has to be more discussions on that. There has to be more dimensions. There's topographical things that need to be taken," Travis Thyssen said.

NBC26 reached out to the owner of Bayside Tavern, Dining and Shops, whose property is closest to the planned park, but he declined to comment at this time.