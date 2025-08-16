Fish Creek restoration project aims to revive native habitat

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — In Fish Creek, the Town of Gibraltar has approved a new restoration project aimed at bringing native fish back to local waters, with a focus on restoring the surrounding ecosystem.

Linda and Bob Merline have been involved in efforts to restore the creek since 1998.

"We walked the creek with some fishery biology, and they suggested we should get a plan for the creek," Linda said.

The first stage of the project has been approved and will restore about 55 acres in a newly purchased section of Fish Creek Park.

"Now we own it what can we do to preserve it," Town Administrator Travis Thyssen said.

Thyssen says the first stage will cost just over $130,000.

"The study that we're talking about right now is grant-funded all that we can," Thyssen said.

In the first stage, the town will study the shape and condition of the stream. It's part of a broader effort to improve habitat, water quality and public access.

"Re-inhabit the waters, fix invasive species, fix the canopy to fix the water temperature that’s what this plan is gonna do," Thyssen said.

After years of involvement, Bob Merline says he’s excited to see the project moving forward. With the project now approved and moving forward, there's hope it will help bring fish back to the creek.

"It will dramatically improve it, because you're improving a spawning area, and you're putting the creek back to what it used to be," Bob said.

According to the town, initial work could begin within the next year, with Phase One expected to be completed by early 2026.