Filmmakers see new opportunities in Door County’s growing film scene

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County is growing as a destination for filmmakers, with a number of movies shot there recently, and another in the works.



Antonio and Marsha Polk, filmmakers who shot parts of their movies Angels in the Rye and Better Off Dead in Door County.

Some of the locations where the Polks filmed their movies around Door County

Screenwriter Margaret Magle says she’s not surprised to see the film scene growing in the area.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For Antonio Polk, Door County was a destination that sparked his interest.

"The first thing I said to myself was, 'Wow, this place is extremely intriguing. I think I would love to shoot a film here," Filmmaker Antonio Polk said.

Antonio and his wife, Marsha Polk, are filmmakers who now divide their time between Chicago and Door County.

"Just about every door we knocked on was willing; they were very much accepting to help us and open up their doors to meet with us," Marsha Polk said.

Between 2020 and 2024, they filmed scenes for two upcoming movies: Angels in the Rye and Better Off Dead.

The films feature local sights, such as this barn off Jefferson Street in Sturgeon Bay and the backyard of fellow screenwriter Margaret Magle.

Magle isn’t surprised by the area's growing film industry, especially after recent calls for extras in another upcoming local film.

"The fact that they filled all of their extra spots within hours, I think that says a lot," Magle said.

In addition to Polk, filmmakers like the Lindwall Brothers with Green and Gold, Michael Matzdorff with Feed the Fish, and others have chosen Door County as the backdrop for their films.

"I love to see it. I welcome it. I wanna be a part of it. That’s what we’re trying to do right now," Antonio Polk said.

Governor Evers has proposed a tax incentive program for filmmakers that, if approved, could attract more film productions to the state and Door County.

"I believe there’s gonna be a lot more productions coming this way," Polk said.

Both Antonio and Marsha say it’s the neighbors and the friendly vibe that matter most.

"People are authentically welcoming here, and I think other productions will be just as welcome here as I was," Polk said.

Polk says both films, which were filmed in Door County, should be out within the next year.