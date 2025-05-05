Faster internet on the way to Egg Harbor; say goodbye to spotty service

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — In Egg Harbor, sometimes the Wi-Fi can be spotty. But recently, the village signed a contract with AT&T to provide new internet service for neighbors and businesses in the area.



Egg Harbor residents share their struggles with limited internet options and why the new partnership could be a game-changer

Tech towers in Egg Harbor are full of Ethernet cables and different routers

Village Administrator Megan Sawyer explains how this project was needed to improve internet access in the area

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Egg Harbor resident Jeffrey Olson says his Wi-Fi options are limited.

"The only internet we possibly have is Frontier, and that's basically a phone line," Jeffery Olson said.

That could change in the near future.

Egg Harbor is partnering with AT&T to bring high-speed internet to approximately 618 homes and businesses.

This is part of a $3.7 million project, with the village contributing $2.16 million.

According to Village Administrator Megan Sawyer, this follows a county survey on internet access in the area.

"What they found is that there's a big need for reliable broadband service, which of course has become a regular thing that we need to operate in our daily lives," Sawyer said.

Fiber internet will be available to anyone who has owned a home or addressed property in Egg Harbor since April 2024.

AT&T estimates that monthly fees will range from $30 to $80.

The village says that's a price drop from what internet customers are currently paying.

Since his internet options are limited, Olson says he'll consider making the switch.

"I would switch easily for a better service and a better price," Olson said.

Egg Harbor is the fourth community in Door County to partner with AT&T since 2023.

The village hopes this upgrade will help attract more businesses and residents to the area.

"I think people would spend a lot more time here and be able to work remotely and things like that if they had more reliable service," Sawyer said.

The village anticipates the project will take about two years, with an expected completion date in April 2027, but Sawyer says that service will be rolled out gradually as the system is built.