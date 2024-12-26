Family hosts Christmas meal for veterans and families who might be spending the holidays alone

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — At VFW Post 3088 in Sturgeon Bay, one family has made it their holiday mission to serve those who served us.



Terry Werkheiser explains how the family decided they would host the Veteran's Christmas Meal

VFW Post 3088 in Sturgeon Bay with the Christmas meal set up and guest arriving

The Werkheiser's cooking and getting last minute preparations set up for the Christmas meal

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Christmas day at the VFW Post 3088 in Sturgeon Bay, Terry and Sally Werkheiser host their annual Christmas Day meal for veterans and their families.

"My wife was watching one of the veteran's specials and they were talking about the number of suicides by veteran's on Christmas day and that's where the idea came from," Terry said.

Though the Werkheisers weren't in the military they hosted the meal for veterans who might be spending the holidays without company.

"If we weren't here we'd be sitting home alone. I was like well that's not right on Christmas day," Terry said.

One widow of a veteran said this is her second year at the meal enjoying the company of those around her since her husband passed and she would be spending the holiday alone.

"There was another couple that was here every year for this for quite some time and they helped us get started," Terry said.

In years past they've hosted anywhere between 10 to 40 people.

"We actually started prepping yesterday, decorating and stuff here. But we're here at about 8:30 in the morning," Terry said.

Sally's son Steven Whitaker says this has become his favorite Christmas tradition.

"Overly joyed to do this this isn't out of my way this is what we plan for every year I come to help," Whitaker said.

The Werkheisers make sure their guests know they have a seat at their table every year.

"We always make sure that when people are leaving, they know we're doing this again next year. There's no two ways about it, we're here," Terry said.