DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A community continues to mourn the loss of Sean Marquardt, who was killed when a water tank exploded at a resort and campground over the weekend.

Marquardt's family says he was a father of three and that this tragedy should not have occurred.

We spoke with former colleagues and friends of Marquardt, who told us more about who he was. Watch below:

Family, friends remember victim of Harbour Village Resort accident

"I live pretty close to Harbour Village, and it shook the windows of the house," Griffin Ash, a former Harbour Village Resort and Campground employee, said.

Ash worked at Harbour Village Resort and Campground for 5 years and was friends with Sean for 2 of those years.

"He was my neighbor. We hung out a lot. Basically, he was a nice guy. He would give the shirt off your back, or I mean his back," Ash said.

Authorities say the 27-year-old died after a 3,000-gallon water tank exploded while employees were preparing the resort’s water lines for winter at Harbour Village.

Ash said that when he learned on Saturday about the accident at Harbour Village, he was shocked and trying to understand what had happened.

"I honestly thought it could have been a propane tank or something like that," Ash said.

At the resort grounds, Larry Fields said he has known Sean for more than ten years.

"Great person, fun to be around. Was never mad, never complained about the job. You'd call him and he'd be the first one there," Larry Fields, a friend and former colleague of Marquardt, said.

The news on Saturday had a strong impact on him, after hearing that it was Sean.

"I think it's sad. I think it was preventable. They could have prevented it," Fields said.

The resort posted at its entrance that all campground areas are closed due to the accident and may reopen on November 3.

Management and ownership say they will not comment further and will provide no additional information until the police complete their investigation.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the Marquardt family, and a meal train set up for them as well.