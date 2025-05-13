DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Recently, people posing as members of the Boys and Girls Club here targeted community members, now the club and police are warning the community how to spot scams and stay safe.



Judy Sinitz, who was approached by the scammer, says she contacted the Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club explains what these scams may look like

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department advises community members to verify those claiming to be fundraising

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Judy Sinitz, co-owner of Get Real Cafe on Madison Street, says she was approached by a young man.

"By appearances and approach, he was a nice enough individual. What he was doing was not nice and was not right," Sinitz said.

He was posing as a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Door County, soliciting donations.

"I called the Boys and Girls Club to find out if they were running any fundraisers at the time, and they were not. I let them know that somebody was going about the city," Sinitz said.

Fake fundraisers targets Sturgeon bay community

Chelsea Adams, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Door County, says scammers use kids to target community members.

"Typically, there are some youth that are walking door to door, business to business, asking for donations on behalf of the club," Adams said.

She says the club does not ask for door-to-door donations or rely on members to collect them. Instead, they organize fundraising events.

The club plans to continue its current fundraising efforts. If you believe you've been targeted by people posing as members, you're encouraged to contact them right away

"I would really encourage our community to be on high alert. If there’s any question on if they are being scammed, reach out to the club," Adams said.

Assistant Chief Dan Brinkman, of the Sturgeon Bay Police Department advises community members to stay alert and watch for anyone asking for donations without proper identification.

"Ask if they have any identification from their organization. Ask to see their driver’s license," Assistant Chief Brinkman said.

Law enforcement warns that with warmer weather, in-person scams could be on the rise.