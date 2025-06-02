Egg Harbor rejects residential development on golf course

VILLAGE OF EGG HARBOR (NBC 26) — The Village of Egg Harbor on Monday voted to reject a proposal to build 50 single-family homes on the Alpine Golf Course.

The vote came during a special board meeting after a 3-month delay on a preliminary plan to build single-family housing on the Alpine Golf Course.

Developer Randy Abrahams was behind the proposal, which was rejected by the village on a 4 to 1 vote.

The vote was originally scheduled for May 14, but was postponed after many neighbors spoke out against the project, citing traffic concerns and the loss of green space.

