Early morning car crash kills California man in Liberty Grove

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities have identified the driver as 21-year-old Leonel Ramirez Jr. from San Joaquin, California.

The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office has conducted an autopsy, but results are still pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Emergency services around Door County responded to calls of a car crash early Sunday morning.



A car crash occurred near Liberty Grove shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning

The driver of the car did not survive

The Door County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, emergency services responded to calls of a car crash in the Town of Liberty Grove.

The Sheriff's Office said the single-car crash happened near Waters End Rd. and Hillcrest Rd.

The Door County Sheriff's Office also says a Mazda was traveling west down Waters End Rd. when the car lost control before striking a tree in a ditch.

Members of the Sister Bay and Liberty Grove fire departments, Door County Emergency Services, and the Door County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene.

Sadly, the Mazda driver died on the scene.

The driver's identity has not been released at this time.

The road has since opened back up, but the Door County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still being investigated.