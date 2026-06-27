DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Eagle Bluff Light Station in Peninsula State Park has reopened to visitors following a roughly $2 million restoration, celebrated by the Door County Historical Society.

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Eagle Bluff Light Station reopens after million dollar restoration

The lighthouse first began guiding ships in 1868. Although it is no longer staffed, the Coast Guard still uses it for navigation.

The restoration returned the historic landmark to public access, welcoming visitors inside for the first time in years.

"Together we have preserved something truly special," organizers said at Friday's ceremony.

Door County's lighthouses have long drawn visitors from across the state, including Sturgeon Bay native Gary Soule.

"Lighthouses are something that just fascinates the public," Soule said. "I've been in literally all of the lighthouses in Door County."

Some of the biggest smiles at Friday's ceremony came from people with a personal connection to the home — descendants of the Duclon family.

Brenda, Judy, Alanna, and Lori, all Duclon relatives, met one another for the first time at the event.

Amy Frank, Door County Historical Society executive director, spoke about the family's deep ties to the lighthouse.

"Captain Duclon was here for 35 years and he and his wife raised their 7 sons here in the lighthouse," Frank said. "When we did the original restoration in the 60's the youngest boy Walter was still alive. He was the one that told the volunteers what room was what and where things were placed."

For Alanna Duclon, the reunion and reopening were equally meaningful.

"It's very exciting today and exciting also to meet these ladies," Duclon said.

Judy Berg, another Duclon descendant, reflected on the transformation of the space.

"It's been such a joy to see the change in the place, it's bright, it's painted, it's just fresh," Berg said.

Berg also shared a fond memory of childhood visits to the lighthouse.

"My grandpa was a jokester, one time he said, I'm gonna teach you how to eat peas and he lined up the peas on the knife," Berg said.

The Eagle Bluff Light Station is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from mid-May to late October.

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