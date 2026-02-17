Door county’s winter sports shift gear as snow begins to melt

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — As spring-like temperatures move into Door County, many locals and visitors are wondering what this means for the rest of the winter season.

With the recent warmer weather, winter sports may be wrapping up earlier than expected.

Local snowmobile trails have officially closed for the season, leaving enthusiasts to ask: what about other winter favorites like fat biking and snowshoeing?

“Snow gets warm, it sticks to the skis, and you’re better off walking," Matt Koepke, manager at Nor Door Sports in Fish Creek, said

Koepke says melting snow is already changing conditions across the peninsula, affecting snowshoeing and other winter-sport rentals this season.

“It was pretty much all skis, snowshoes, and tubes when Hill 17 was open, but as soon as it starts warming up, the ski trails are going bad," Koepke said.

Koepke says business is typically slow during the winter, and with less snow this year, even fewer customers are coming in. After this past weekend, Nor Door Sports decided to stop renting skis and snowshoes.

“As the snow becomes less and less, the more likely you are to take big gouges out of the skis, and we don’t want to junk a pair of skis," Koepke said.

Despite the warmer weather and melting snow, fat tire bikes are still getting plenty of use. Paul Kwiatkowski visited Nor Door Sports Monday morning after a ride.

“It’s a little bit slushy. I’d prefer it was colder or had a little more fresh snow," Paul Kwiatkowski said.

He says he’s not done yet. Even with the snow melting, the rides are still happening.

“Winter’s not done yet. We’ve gotten some of our best snowstorms in April," Kwiatkowski said.

Nor Door Sports says that while ski season may be winding down, fat bikers can still enjoy the trails, riding not only on snow but also on bare ground and grass.