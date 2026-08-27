Door County's Imagination Library reflects on impact, legacy after Dolly Parton's death

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library came to Door County in January 2019, sending books each month to children from birth to 5 years old. Enrollment has far surpassed what the Dollywood Foundation originally projected.

"They estimated based on our population, we'd have about 100 kids sign up in the first year," said United Way of Door County Executive Director Amy Kohnle, whose organization runs the program on the peninsula. "Within the first six months, we actually had over 300 kids here in Door County."

Now, Kohnle says it has a 95% participation rate.

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Door County Imagination Library reflects after Dolly Parton's death

"It feels great," Kohnle said when asked about the participation. "Everywhere we go when we talk about (the) Dolly Parton Imagination Library, someone's like 'oh, my kids, my grandkids, one of my friends gets those books.' It's just really exciting to see that."

Margaret Magle, co-owner of OtherWorlds Books & More in Sturgeon Bay, is a supporter of the Imagination Library. She knows at least five children who have taken part in the program.

"To see a child read is the best thing in the world," Magle said.

Magle also reflected on the country music icon and actress's recent passing at the age of 80.

"When you open up Facebook and you see almost every post (is) something about Dolly Parton, you realize how much me meant," she said.

The Imagination Library will continue in Door County, and Parton's vision for young readers is in good hands.

"I think she was just an advocate for everybody," Magle said.

The United Way of Door County will send over 700 books to families in September, and that will continue each month.