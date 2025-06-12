Door County’s Hispanic Community Responds to Immigration Policies

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — While much of the focus has been on ICE raids in larger cities, concerns are growing for migrants in smaller communities.



Members of the Hispanic community in Door County say they're concerned about immigration crackdowns.

Rev. James Gomez says the immigration debate hits close to home.

Paulina Moncada, an organizer for the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, says they'll still proceed with the event this year.

Rev. James Gomez is the pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay.

"I know there's definitely some fear in even the rural community we live in," Rev. Gomez says.

He says the situation unfolding across the country feels personal, as his family has roots in Mexico.

"It's not really that far removed from my own family members, that if it was just a different generation then this would be of grave concern for my immediate family," Rev. Gomez says.

He says community members are helping his friends and family, and they're fearing possible arrest or even deportation.

"Some people are only going to the bare minimum, so they're going to work, and getting food, so they go to the grocery store and they go home," Gomez said.

Paulina Moncada says people in her social circle have had to adjust their daily routines out of concern for immigration enforcement.

"Knowing that at any given point your whole life could be turned around and become something you don't even know, is heartbreaking," Moncada says.

Despite uncertainty, Gomez and Moncada say organizers of the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Celebration in September chose to proceed with the event.

"I would love to remind my people, seeing you through this, that fear is not ultimately the answer," Moncada says.

On Saturday, Sawyer Park will host a 'No Kings' protest opposing President Trump’s immigration policies and increased federal raids.