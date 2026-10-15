DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — For years, Door County Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Coalition for Housing— Sturgeon Bay and the Door County Medical Center have been turning a former clinic into a new transitional home.

"I think it's going to be a huge relief for people," Door County Habitat for Humanity executive director Lori Allen said about the emotions families feel walking through the door.

Now after a renovation, the three-bed, two-bathroom house is months away from helping neighbors in need.

"This was the reception area," Allen said, showing a room towards the front of the house.

"This whole kitchen is brand new," she added.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Door County's first transitional home prepares to address housing insecurity

Wisconsin's 2025 point-in-time (PIT) count, an annual survey of people experiencing homelessness, found more than 5,000 statewide in emergency shelters, transitional housing, Safe Havens or without shelter. That is the highest number recorded since 2016.

Allen says the county's most recent study showed over 30 families facing homelessness.

"It really gives people added support," Allen said on providing transitional help through the house. "When you don't have a stable place to live and to call home, it's really hard to get back on your feet."

Neighbors NBC 26 spoke to who live close to the area say that they are fine with the transitional home close by. One neighbor said that he appreciates the building helping Door County's unhoused population compared to its days as a clinic.

Allen said that paperwork for the house could be wrapped up in a couple of months, and expects a family to move in some time in early 2027.