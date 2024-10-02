Door County YMCA Provides Ages and Stages Questionnaire

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — In Door County, childcare is scarce but efforts are being made to get kids the support they need. The Y partnered with nonprofit Family and Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin.



One of the Door County YMCA classrooms in the childcare side of the facility.

Ashley Bagneski the School Age Director at the Door County's YMCA describes the screening children took on Wednesday.

Andrea Knope an Early Childhood Consultant with Help Me Grow explains how the questionnaire helps parents.

They partnered with the nonprofit to bring a developmental questionnaire to parents and kids of Door County.

"They're in today doing some questions with the kids trying to find out what the kids' needs are, they go over some questions on what they can do. They have them do a bunch of different tasks to see where their developments are and where they need to be," says Ashley Bagneski the School Age Director at the Door County YMCA.

Bagneski says that the kids at their childcare center took the screening on Wednesday which consisted of them playing with blocks, counting, and spelling their names along with other tasks.

The nonprofit Help Me Grow created the Ages and Stages questionnaire as a family questionnaire, to help parents asses their child's development and social-emotional skills for children between birth and age six.

Andrea Knope is an Early Childhood Consultant with Help Me Grow, she says that this questionnaire is just a guide to help parents see where their children are at.

"The screener is not a diagnostic tool so it really just it points out the possibility of developmental delays and with that information the families are able to take that to their pediatrician," Knope said.

Family and Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin has also been sharing the questionnaire at some Green Bay schools this week.

If families are interested in getting their child screened Knope says to just call the Family and Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin agency and they'll connect you with a navigator who will provide the questionnaire.

If you missed the questionnaire on Wednesday, the Door County YMCA has copies of the ages and stages QR codes available for parents throughout the County in their offices.