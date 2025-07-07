Door county urges residents and visitors to prepare for emergencies

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Following the devastating floods in Texas, I spoke with Door County Emergency Management about the services they offer here in case of a flood or other serious crisis.



Door County Emergency Management Director Jeb Saelens says the goal is to make sure people know what emergency services are available.

"What we have in place is our emergency notification system, Door County Ready," Jeb Saelens said.

I downloaded the app to see how it works, in just a few steps you can sign up, watch below:

It only took a few steps to sign up and it’s connected to the National Weather Service, so alerts come fast.

"Because disasters can come in a variety of different forms, and it seems like just when you're prepared for one, a different one strikes," Saelens said.

It sends out alerts for things like severe weather, road closures, and other emergencies including floods.

Aaron LeClair with Door County Emergency Services says when an alert goes out, it’s time to put your emergency plan into action.

"When those severe events are happening, that notice is very last-minute, so you have to take that very seriously," Aaron LeClair said.

With just over 30,000 residents and hundreds of thousands of visitors each year Door County Emergency Services says being prepared is essential.

"We do rely on the citizens, on the visitors, to be aware of their surroundings," LeClair said.

Jan Livingston and her husband keep some supplies at home in case something like a natural disaster hits.

"We aren't [people who prepare], but we do talk about it," Jan Livingston said.

Jan says she hasn’t signed up yet but she’s thinking about it.

"Maybe my husband is already signed up for that I’m not sure. He’s more emergency-conscious than I am," Livingston said.

The Emergency Management team says even if you’re just visiting, it’s still a good idea to sign up for the Door County Ready alerts.