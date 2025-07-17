Door county Treatment Court to end program due to staffing challenge

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Door County program that offered an alternative to jail for people with drug offenses has been cut from the county's 2026 budget.

We spoke with the Health and Human Services Department about what lead to this decision, watch below:

Door County Treatment court set to close due to staffing challenge

The Health and Human Services Department says the county’s Treatment Court program is ending due to an unfilled key staff position.

The Door County Treatment Court is currently serving eight individuals.

In a recent Treatment Court committee meeting, Health and Human Services Director Joe Krebsbach says that the Treatment Court won’t be included in the 2026 budget a due to ongoing staffing challenges.

"We don't have the infrastructure to support the program right now. We have been struggling to hire a clinical supervisor," Joe Krebsbach Health and Human Services Director said.

Krebsbach says they’ll continue supporting participants with help from internal staff.

"Our intention is to follow through with them until they complete," Krebsbach said.

The Treatment Court offers a 14-month minimum alternative to jail, helping people with drug related offenses recover and rebuild their lives. Over the past five years, 24 people have gone through the program.

"Nine have graduated and eight are still in. The remainder of those folks I'm not positive are staying sober, but we know some of the people that didn't graduate also did well," Krebsbach said.

Chief Deputy Kyle Vesser says the program has had a significant impact during its five years.

"Just seeing this program become a part of the Sheriff's Office and within the county was huge. It was fixing these people it really was bringing a new life to them," Chief Deputy Kyle Vesser with the Door County Sheriff's office said.

The program was funded by county contributions matched by a Department of Justice grant.

That five-year grant is ending, but Krebsbach says there’s no set timeline for when the program will close.

"We'll carry on as long as we need to. I'm pretty confident that everybody in the program will have finished by the end of next year, but it won't take that long for most of them," Krebsbach said.

The Health and Human Services Department says if they can fill the position, they hope to reapply for Treatment Court funding in 2027.