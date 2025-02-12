Door County transit service expands to keep up with rider surge

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Public Transit System recently added a few new vehicles to their ride services after seeing an increase in riders last year.



Kayla Kudick's a rider of the Door County Connect Public Transit Service.

The service has made it easier for her to get from appointments and other outings to home.

"Today I had an appointment so my schedule did change" Kudick said.

She's been using the transit system's ride service Door 2 Door for the last 10 years.

"Well when I first traveled to work with the ADRC [Aging and Disability Resource Center] I got connected with the bus" Kudick said.

Door 2 Door recently added two new vehicles to their lineup. A new sedan as well as a new handicap accessible mini van.

Manager of the County of Door Transportation Department Pam Busch say they have provided more than 46,000 rides in 2024 and they expect the demands to grow this year.

"The way the ridership continues to increase we feel that we're going to be exceeding that in 2025" Busch said.

Rides range from two dollars to five dollars with the Door County Connect bus and Door 2 Door rides cost anywhere from two dollars to seven dollars depending on the area of the peninsula you schedule your ride to.

Kirk Weidman a driver for Door 2 Door says he's seen an increase in riders, making anywhere from 15 to 30 trips a day.

"Sometimes maybe on a really slow or light day maybe 15 [rides] and a busier day probably over 30 [rides]" Weidman said.

Bill Hartel has been a driver with Door County Connect for more than 20 years and from experience he knows the number of rides with the new vehicles will continue to grow.

"It seems to have picked up since I've started, every year there's more and more people" Hartel said.

The County of Door Transit Department says with the estimated increase in rides in 2025, they hope to add another vehicle to their services in 2026.