Door County sees an increase of early-in person voters this election season

DOOR COUNTY (NBC26) — Door county has accurately predicted the last six presidential elections and many voters are heading to the polls early to make their voices heard.



Village of Sister bay administration building where early in-person voting is taking place

Sandra Annoye a Sister Bay resident says it's crucial to vote during this election

Roberta Kutlik voted early to beat traffic and finally decided who to vote for in the election

The village clerk of Sister bay says during the first week of early-in person voting, they saw 160 people turn out for early voting, out of 900 registered voters. A jump from 2020.

Sandra Annoye is among many residents in Sister bay voting early.

"I just think that it's such an important thing as a citizen of the united states to do and so as long as I'm going to be voting I might as well vote early," Annoye said.

The town of Liberty grove says during their first four days of voting they had 92 people cast ballots which was far more than any of the previous election.

Roberta Kutlik says not only did she want to beat traffic on election day but ultimately determine who she was voting for.

"I'm hearing so much about it for so long that I think I want to finally make up my mind" Kutlik said.

Cindy Sander-Schenck says she's been voting early for the last 3-4 elections.

On Wednesday her and her husband decided to go out in the warm weather and vote.

"I think for me it's usually just to beat the long lines and the traffic and everything. We're both retired so it's a beautiful day and just got done hiking peninsula state park so we decided to just come on by and check it out" Sander-Schenck said.

