Door County political parties react to Trump’s Inauguration with one local leader in attendance

"Very excited! Had it circled on my calendar of course" Lisa Hart-Stoger a member of the Republican party said.

Lisa Hart-Stoger is the Secretary of the Republican party of Door County and after the 2024 Election, she says Republicans everywhere had similar reactions.

"We're back and it feels great," Hart-Stoger said.

Among those in Washington on Monday was the Chair of the Republican party of Door County Stephanie Soucek. She was able to watch the at the Capital one area during the Inauguration.

"Even though we weren't there in person it still felt neat to be part of the crowd there," Soucek said.

The Inauguration was moved indoors earlier this week due to the dangerously cold temperatures in Washington.

"It felt like a very important historical moment," Soucek said.

For Democrats, it's a different feeling than four years ago when President Biden was sworn in.

Kris Sadur is the Board Chair of the Democratic party of Door County, she says democrats are feeling "a little uneasy..." about the executive orders President Trump signed on his first day back in office.

"We are concerned certainly about some of the things that Trump has said he will do on day one," Sadur said.

Going into a second Trump administration she says Democrats are more in tune with his decision-making.

"We are cautiously watching and waiting," Sadur said.

While this might not be the Inauguration democrats hoped for local democratic leader Carol Jensen-Olson says that democracy will prevail.

"Our democracy I believe is strong enough and will help us keep our values in place," Carol Jensen-Olson said.

The Democratic party of Door County will continue to focus on the local elections in the coming months.

"We're moving forward we're doing what needs to be done and doing it the best that we know how," Jensen-Olson said.

Both parties hope in the second Trump administration, more bipartisanship efforts will happen on Capitol Hill.