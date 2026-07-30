Door County Pickleball Club fundraising to build courts in Egg Harbor

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — It does not look like much right now, but this space in Village View Park may be home to Egg Harbor's newest pickleball facility.

"It's hard to find enough court space to keep all the players happy up here," Door County Pickleball Club president Don Helm said. "That's why we're so excited about collaborating with the village here."

The Door County Pickleball Club is raising money to fund all six courts, while the Village of Egg Harbor is donating the land.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Door County Pickleball fundraising to build courts in Egg Harbor

For Helm, the grassroots effort has showcased Door County's hospitality.

"We have such a giving community here," he said. "The generosity people have up here, it doesn't compare to anywhere else."

That generosity is needed for the total cost of the project, which is estimated between $370,000 and $500,000. This includes:



Site preparation and grading: $75,000 to $100,000

Construction of courts: $150,000 to $200,000

Fencing and nets: $75,000 to $100,000

Seating and amenities: $25,000 to $30,000

Shade structures: $25,000 to $50,000

Contingencies: $20,000

Egg Harbor village administrator Megan Sawyer sees the proposed area providing a lot of opportunity.

"It would be a great spot to offer additional recreational amenities to the public," she said. "Speaking with our welcome staff, they get frequent inquiries as to where pickleball courts are available in the county. So, it would be great to have a local spot."

For the club and the village, it is a partnership they hope will pay off for the community for years to come.

Weather permitting, Door County Pickleball Club says construction is planned to begin next Spring and finish in time for play in June.