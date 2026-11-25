DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a nonprofit law firm that promotes conservative and free market principles, may sue Door County for its hiring practices.

WILL sent a letter to the County of Door on Nov. 16, asking it to get rid of its affirmative action plans that are "aimed at matching the county workforce to population demographics through race and sex-based hiring goals and targeted recruitment."

The letter notes two county ordinances— 6.01, which provides that Door County "shall be representative of the population of communities served" and 6.05, which talks about “[m]aking the work force representative of the County’s population mix."

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Door County may face lawsuit for hiring practices

This comes after Wisconsin voters approved Article 1, Section 27 of the state constitution earlier this month, which provides that “[a] governmental entity may not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration.”

WILL vice president Dan Lennington told NBC 26 that "race cannot hurt an applicant, and race cannot help an applicant," and that employers must be race neutral when hiring.

Door County Corporation Counsel's Sean Donohue confirmed to NBC 26 that the county has received the letter from WILL.

He says the county is evaluating whether the constitutional amendment affects any of its ordinances, and will take action if an ordinance is deemed unconstitutional.

A 2020 report from the U.S. Census Bureau notes that people who are White make up over 92% of the county's population. A 2025 report from American Community Survey says that nearly 51% of the county's population is male.

Door County is one of 12 cities and counties statewide to receive the notice from WILL.

WILL says it intends to file a lawsuit if Door County does not formally rescind its affirmative action program on Dec. 16.