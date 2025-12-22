Door county Maritime museum hosts 14th annual Festival of trees

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Maritime Museum is hosting its annual Merry Time Festival of Trees, a beloved tradition featuring handcrafted wreaths, decorated trees, and holiday displays.

Now in its 14th year, the annual tradition draws more families each year.

"This is our first year, yeah," Matt Ernst said.

Matt Ernst and his family discovered the Festival of Trees through neighbors.

"We've been to the Maritime Museum multiple times and love coming here, so we figured why not come here when the trees are decorated," Ernst said.

This year, the museum showcased 36 trees, wreaths, and other decorative displays, all donated by local businesses and families.

"We're excited to see each one, and what kind of theme they chose," Ernst said.

While spending the day in Door County, the Rombergs from Appleton visited the museum and spotted a few displays that stood out.

"I loved the Artist Guild wreath. They put markers in to decorate the wreath, and then it came with all sorts of other art supplies," Chris Romberg, said.

But Chris's husband Bruce, had a different favorite.

"A variety of beautiful trees here and very creative trees. Hats off to everyone who put them together, but my favorites are the Priceless Trees," Bruce Romberg said.

Museum staff say the displays will be open through Dec. 30, as the museum will be closed on Dec. 31.