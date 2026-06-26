Door County judge orders DNR to stop park tree removal

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A judge has ordered the Wisconsin DNR to halt tree cutting in a state park while a lawsuit over the project proceeds, court records show.

The suit, filed by the conservation group Potawatomi Advocates for Trees, Conservation and Heritage (PATCH), alleges the state violated the park’s master plan by widening roads, removing trees without public input and adding designated bike lanes.

Door County Circuit Judge Jennifer Moeller this week ordered the DNR to stop removing trees until at least the next hearing, scheduled for July 14.