Door County joins in support of the "Hands-Off" movement

On Saturday, neighbors in Door County came out in support of the Hands-Off movement, holding a rally of their own.



Neighbors in Door County came out to show support during the pop-up rally.

Bob Jorin, a neighbor, expressed concers about government programs.

Organized by the Democratic Party of Door County in solidarity with "Hands-Off" rallies across the country.

"We just need to get back on track," Bob Jorin a neighbor in Door County said.

Jorin was one of the 300-plus people who joined the pop-up rally.

"I am here today, and I think most of us are here today to say take your hands off the programs that matter to us," Jorins said.

He says he joined the rally out of concern for how vital programs are being managed by the Trump administration.

"With financial changes and with eliminating really important programs that took decades to build, these are huge mistakes that are being made," Jorins said.

The rally was organized by the Democratic Party of Door County in solidarity with 'Hands Off' rallies happening across the country.

For Tim Wright, coming out and supporting women’s rights is personal.

"I have a wife of almost 45 years, I have two daughters and four granddaughters, and everything that they're doing is against that group of people," Tim Wright said.

Eric Paulsen says the rally gave him a sense of community and concern.

"Well, it's reassuring to know that I'm not the only one who thinks we're in trouble," Eric Paulsen said.

Though the rally wrapped up Saturday afternoon, he says the fight is far from over.

"It's scary. You know, we have people that are losing their rights, and it's not what America stands for," Paulsen said.

Neighbors say while they're used to rallies like this in larger cities, they were glad to have the chance to come out and make their voices heard right here in their own community.