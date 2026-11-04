Door County hunters encouraged to donate venison through DNR program

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Hunters in Door County are being encouraged to donate venison through a DNR program that helps provide food to neighbors facing hunger.

The Deer Donation Program, established in 2000, allows hunters to bring legally harvested deer to designated processors at no cost. The venison is then processed and distributed to local food pantries, according to the Door County Community Foundation.

Contributions in 2025 increased by 61%, the Door County Food Pantry Coalition reported.

“We hope to increase our numbers again this year,” said Adam Peronto, philanthropic services officer at the Door County Community Foundation.

Hunters can bring legally harvested, field-dressed and registered deer to either of the following processors:



Haberli Deer Processing: 4259 Haberli Road, Sturgeon Bay, (920) 493-1223.

Marchant's Meats & Sausage Wild Game Processing Center: 9420 Cemetery Road, Brussels, (920) 495-7013.

A special one-day collection site also will be available Nov. 28 on the northern end of the peninsula at The Simple Solution, next to 106.9 The Lodge at 0331 N. Water St. in Ephraim, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hunters are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability and should bring their deer registration confirmation number.

More information is available on the DNR website.