Door County Granary celebrates 125th anniversary during Sturgeon Bay Harvest Fest

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Despite the dreary weather on Saturday afternoon, Sturgeon Bay neighbors were out for the city's Harvest Fest.

"It's fun," 7-year-old neighbor Jesus Bautista said.

"There's a real good turnout for the car show," said neighbor Josh Stacy, Bautista's father. "That's what we mainly came for."

The Door County Granary provided a place to stay dry, take in some music and learn more about the building's history.

On Saturday, the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society hosted Granary Days to honor the building's creation in 1901.

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Door County Granary celebrates 125th anniversary in Sturgeon Bay

"The granary was famously saved from demolition, and restored and preserved on the city's West Waterfront," Sturgeon Bay Historical Society executive director Nicole Matson said, reading an article about the granary while addressing the event crowd.

It has been about 60 years since the granary served its namesake: storing grains. Now, it is a museum.

But Sturgeon Bay Historical Society museum coordinator Sarah Sherwood says the building's purpose has never changed.

"My favorite aspect of the granary is that it is still a community gathering place," she said.

"It's taken us a long time to get here," she added when asked about the 125th anniversary celebrations. "So, it's a proud moment to celebrate still seeing this building."

In continuing the Door County Granary's legacy, Sherwood says there are plans to expand public access to the buildings.

"We are working on opening the upper two levels to the public," she said. "So, you'll actually be able to access those grain bins and get all the way up to the head house."

For Sherwood, opening those upper levels is not just about adding space. It is about making sure the granary's story keeps being told.

"We look forward to many more years of having this space available," she said.

The Door County Granary is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October when it closes for the season.