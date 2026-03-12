DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — With snow on the way, the Door County Highway Department says they’re as ready as possible, and local hardware stores report many residents have already stocked up in preparation for the storm.

Highway Commissioner Thad Ash said mechanics have been preparing trucks and plows ahead of snow expected tonight and over the weekend, which could create problems for drivers.

Watch below to learn more about how Door County is preparing for the snow:

Door county gears up for snowstorm: highway crews prepared, residents take it in stride

“Door County is a peninsula. On a calm day, we have wind, so when they’re saying we’re gonna have wind, it’s gonna be windy. So visibility is going to be an issue," Door County Highway Commissioner Thad Ash said.

He says to expect plows and trucks on the roads once around 2 to 3 inches of snow has fallen.

“With this type of storm, the plowing of the storm will probably take a couple of days, and we’re looking at two to three days of clean-up after. It’s gonna be a week-long event... " Ash said.

Just up the road from the highway department is the Door County Co-op. Manager Danny McCrary says they haven’t seen many people coming in to stock up on supplies.

“I haven’t seen a ton of people come in and buy those things... But at the same time, I think a lot of our customers already have those things on hand," Door County Co-op. Manager Danny McCrary said.

Door County Hardware store manager Jason Bartel says his customers may be picking up last-minute salt, but they’re no longer fazed by the snow.

“Most seasoned Wisconsinites roll with it. Yes, 70 degrees was nice, but [they’re] not surprised whatsoever," Door County Hardware store manager, Jason Bartel, said.

The highway commissioner also advises that anyone who doesn’t need to travel this weekend should stay off the roads.