Door County Fire Company starts "fill the boot" donations for families impacted by deadly fires

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Fire Company has started a bucket collection for the families impacted by the fires in Nasewaupee.



The Door County Fire Company restaurant in Sturgeon Bay, the firefighter themed restaurant was formerly the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department.

Kyle Sheehy, one of the owners of the Door County Fire Company is also a volunteer for the Nasewaupee Fire and Rescue team.

The buckets hold donations for the families impacted by the deadly fire.

"A lot of people reaching how they can help for both families," Kyle Sheehy said.

Kyle Sheehy and his wife own The Door County Fire Company a bar and grill in Sturgeon Bay. Sheehy's also a volunteer for the Nasewaupee Fire and Rescue.

Last week the department fought not one but two deadly fires.

"It was brought up like, 'Hey would you do something at the bar?' and I'm like, 'Yeah!' My wife and I jumped on it right away and thought it was a great idea," Sheehy said.

The restaurant started donations for the families of the victims. The donation buckets will eventually be switched out to firefighter boots, similar to the "Fill the Boot" initiative, the bar will be starting for any families impacted by a fire moving forward.

"Any fire that we have. Hopefully, there is none but moving forward we will- as soon as we hear, we'll get these boots out, we'll fill them up do the donations for the family. For a month at a time, and we'll give the money directly to them" Sheehy said.

Ron Robinson is an employee at Door County Fire Company and says the donation initiative has brought the community together.

"It's just wonderful to see all the support and people that care if they can't give financially, that they're emotional support," Robinson said.

Sheehy said you don't have to eat at the restaurant to donate.

"If you just want to come in and give a little bit. We keep the buckets behind the bar so you can just give it to the bartender. It could be 50 cents, 100 dollars it doesn't matter. Anything will help these families that lost everything," Sheehy said.

The Door County Fire Company says the third family from the fire on Highway County-X is thankful for the support but wants the focus to be on the other two families. They want their donations to be split between the other families impacted by the fires.

The donation buckets will be available until January 7 at the Door County Fire Company.