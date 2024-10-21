Door county fall colors are being impacted by dry weather this season

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County is known for many things, including its fall foliage but this year those stunning colors are being effected by the dry weather.



Fall foliage presents from mid-October until early November but this season it might seem different from years before.

Door county land trust executive director Emily Wood says this year, the leaves look a little different.

"So leaf color can be dramatically effected by the amount of precept that we've had prior in the late spring and early summer specifically" Wood said.

The Door County Land Trust is a nonprofit organization that works to buy and protect land, the Land Trust nature preserves are free and open to the public for hiking and other outdoor recreation.

Wood says since we had a dry, late spring followed by an early summer the leaf colors are not going to be as vibrant and bright this year as they have been previously.

"We did recently have just a week ago some nice amount of rain which was great but unfortunately it's too late for that rain to be any benefit to the fall color" Wood said.

Because of the dry weather, the color of the leaves to look faded.

"With the diminished amount of moisture in the leaf it's probably going to mean it's a shorter period of time for it to go from a green leaf to a red leaf because it's just going to go through that processes a lot quicker. So you'll still see the colors they'll still be there but again they'll be toned down a little more muted" Wood said.

The Door County Land Trust says that we’ll continue to see leaves turning brown and falling faster in the future if the low humidity continues.