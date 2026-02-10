Door County EMS to build new ambulance station

JACKSONPORT (NBC 26) — A new EMS station for Door County is in the works, which officials say should reduce emergency response times.

At a board meeting today, officials discussed building a new EMS station near County Highways T and V, between Jacksonport and Egg Harbor — in the center of the county.

As NBC 26 previously reported, some residents in Door County face long waits for emergency response. Door County Emergency Services has four stations: Brussels, Sister Bay, Washington Island, and its headquarters in Sturgeon Bay, but nothing in the middle of the county.

The new station will be staffed by current Door County Emergency Services members, and the department says it could break ground and possibly be ready by 2027.