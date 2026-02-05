DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — It’s a problem that’s been building for years: local businesses on the peninsula are struggling to attract and keep workers. The Door County Economic Development Center hopes a new plan can turn that around.

Watch to learn more about the three year plan to bring workers back to Door County:

Door County Economic Development tackles workforce shortage with new plan

“We have a workforce attraction and retention issue," Michelle Lawrie, Executive Director of the Door County Economic Development Center, said.

Across the peninsula, businesses are struggling with the same challenge.

“In 2024 we did a survey of Door County businesses. We got a great response, and there were very common themes that we heard," Lawrie said. "The biggest one was workforce attraction and retention.”

That feedback led to a new three-year plan designed to support workers, help businesses grow, and strengthen the local economy.

The plan focuses on strategies to attract and retain workers across the county.

“We’re trying to focus on workforce attraction and retention by getting housing built that is going to be attractive," Lawrie said.

The plan also seeks to attract and retain workers by increasing access to housing and childcare. Both have been ongoing challenges for the local workforce.

“It’s been going on. This is absolutely a long-term issue. It’s not going to be solved overnight," Lawrie said.

By offering housing that fits workers’ needs, the plan hopes to keep them living and working in the county.

“Whether it’s single-family, whether it’s multi-family, and whether it’s a rental opportunity, just having that diverse housing stock that is available and affordable," Lawrie said.

Beyond housing, the plan hopes more Door County high school students will stay after graduation and contribute to the local economy.