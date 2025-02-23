Door County Catholics pray for Pope Francis' health

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — As news of Pope Francis declining health spreads, Catholics in Door County are praying for his speedy recovery.



As of Sunday afternoon, Pope Francis remains in critical condition, with blood tests showing early signs of kidney failure, according to the Vatican.

On Sunday morning, Catholic Church leaders said Pope Francis was conscious but in critical condition after an asthma attack while being treated for a complex lung infection.

NBC 26 spoke with parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Though they were not willing to share their names, they expressed how they felt about the Pope's health situation in on-camera interviews Sunday.

"It's scary, just hoping everything turns out well," one St. Joseph Catholic Church parishioner we spoke with said.

Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 after a week long bout of bronchitis worsened.

"I pray on and off when I think about it, as it goes along," one St. Joseph Catholic Church parishioner said.

At Corpus Christi Parish, Father Bill Brunner said he added a prayer for Pope Francis during the 'Prayers of the Faithful' at Sunday morning Mass.

"He's in my thoughts all day long," a parishioner from St. Joseph Catholic Church said.

At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay, parishioners are closely following the health of the Catholic Church's leader as he battles pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

"We've just been praying daily for him" a parishioner from St. Joseph Catholic Church said.

The Vatican released a statement saying the Pope had a peaceful night on Saturday.

"But hopefully it'll turn out good, we just gotta keep him in our prayers, I think the more people that pray it'll turn out good" a parishioner said.

The main threat to the Pope's health now is sepsis, a serious blood infection that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.