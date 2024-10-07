Door County Candle Company Raising Relief Funds for Hurricane Helene

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Candle Company is raising relief funds for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.



Door County Candle Company's Beachside candle has raised $3,000 over the past three days for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The Door County Candle Company previously sold the Beachside Candle to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief and raised over $14,000.

Christiana Trapani is the owner of Door County Candle Companys. She bought the business three years ago and transformed it into a philanthropic business after they launched their Ukraine Candle, which raised $1 million in donations for a charity in Ukraine.

More recently, they've made special candles as a way to help victims of natural disasters.

"Since then we've done a lot of candle for like hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires," Trapani said.

Not only are they collecting hurricane relief funds through their candles, but employee Jane Nesbitt is on the ground with the Red Cross in North Carolina.

"She's in North Carolina right now, and she actually sent me photos the other day of just some of the destruction, the roads completely washed away, flooding they're- they are just heartbreaking," Trapani said.

Ryan Cappleman, an employee at Door County Candle Company says that this is a great way to help support those impacted by Helene.

"Sometimes people don't know how they can help so this is a really good way," Cappleman said.

100% of the profits from their Beachside candle will be donated to the American Red Cross assisting those who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene.