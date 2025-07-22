DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Housing around Door County isn’t easy to find, so one local business owner is taking a different approach by turning an old building into housing for his employees.

Door county business repurposes building into employee housing

Brothers Matt and Michael Hanson run Waterfront Mary’s in Sturgeon Bay.

"We wanted to have employee housing because we've had so many other people who haven't had it," Matt Hanson said.

Like many business owners, they’ve seen just how difficult it is for employees to find housing.

"That was one of the reasons we realized we need to provide housing for our staff, 'cause one, they can't work here and afford housing so why not just give it to them? It helps them out and it helps us out," Matt said.

Their housing will be available year-round, serving employees both at Waterfront Mary’s and across the community.

"I mean, they work all over the community, so while they are initially coming to work for us, they actually end up stimulating the whole community," Matt said.

The city recently approved their plan to convert "The Gathering", a former assisted living home, into employee housing for up to 14 workers.

"Just having employers be a little bit more, find unique circumstances to fit their needs," Stephanie Servia with Sturgeon Bay Community Development said.

Servia says employers recognize the need, and the city is working to expand housing options citywide.

"As a city, we're hoping that we can get more housing options out there for people, so that'll hopefully help overall," Servia said.

They don’t have an exact timeline, but the Hanson brothers hope to open soon with everyone under one roof.