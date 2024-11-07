Door County breaks presidential prediction streak after Tuesday night's election

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The bellwether county had previously predicted six presidential elections but Door county's streak ended on Tuesday.



On Election night, Vice President Kamala Harris won Door county.

While the county stayed blue, the state of Wisconsin turned red and so did the nation, carried by former President Donald Trump.

"Wow, well uh, Democratic party did something wrong."

The county's Election report shows Harris won by fewer than 500 votes.

Republican voter Lynda Christophyoung believes the Democrats could've pulled off a bigger win with a greater focus on issues like the economy.

“It tells everybody that Kamala was a little bit focused on women and not on the produce that comes in" Christophyoung said.

In 2020 President Joe Biden won the county by almost 300 votes.

Tristian Wire moved to Door county 15 years ago with his wife.

"This area is changing and we're getting [the change]"

Whether Door county lost the streak or not Wire's pleased to see a Democratic win here, two presidential elections in a row.

"This has been such a red county for so long and now we've actually flipped it blue. More and more of us are coming here" Wire said.

Stephanie Soucek the chair of the Republican party of Door county says the result of the blue county means the party will continue to try and reach more people, especially as more move to the county.

"I go 'I think we're gonna break the streak', and I'm okay with that as long as we win over all, I was okay with, you know I'd rather have it where we if we lost Door county, win the big prize versus the other day around" Soucek said.

Soucek said the county saw more national media attention during this election cycle than any previous election.

I also reached out to the Democratic party of Door county for comment but haven't heard back yet.