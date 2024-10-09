Donation from a Local Nonprofit Helping a Historic Lighthouse

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Destination Door County recently donated money to preserve a piece of local history.

Historic Eagle Bluff Lighthouse located in Peninsula State Park, will reconstruct their barn and summer kitchen.

Julie Gilbert, President of Destination Door County explains how "Fund Friday" works.

Community Investment Fund Documents, which are posted on the Destination Door County website.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Door County Historical Society was awarded a $50,000 grant by Destination Door County in order to reconstruct the barn and summer kitchen at Eagle Bluff Lighthouse.

"The history of Door County really differentiates us from so many other areas," Julie Gilbert said.

Destination Door County has posted its "Fund Friday" recipients since May.

Julie Gilbert, the President and CEO of Destination Door County says "Fund Friday" is a way for the organization to highlight their Community Investment Fund program.

"It really highlights the investments that the organization has made throughout the peninsula in projects that are related to the visitor economy," Gilbert said.

Eagle Bluff Lighthouse has been restored and managed by the Door County Historical Society since the 1960s. In the 1970s Eagle Bluff was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Eagle Bluff is such a treasure as are all of our historical museums," Gilbert said.

The Door County Historical Society applied for the grant through Destination Door County, and the Door County Community Foundation administers the grant.

"The program is funded through the lodging tax that is collected through the Door County Tourism Zone and Destination Door County receives 70% of those [funds] based on Wisconsin state statutes and those funds have follow the guidelines that are part of the lodging tax statutes," Gilbert said.

Destination Door County says it will continue with "Fund Friday" to residents and visitors in the area.