Donated portable fire tool helps Southern Door fire department during house fire in Nasewaupee

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Southern Door Fire Department says the suppression tool used in the fire though it may be small can have a big impact.



Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson explains how the suppression tool works

Greenport portable fire suppression tool is a one-time use tool that the Masonic Lodge will replace

Sturgeon Bay Masonic Lodge Treasurer Tom Pinney talks about the donation to the Southern Door Fire Deparment

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Early Sunday morning, a call for a third house fire in the town of Nasewaupee. The first two happening earlier this month.

"When I left for the fire in the back of my mind I thought, well I've got this thing with me and this might be the perfect chance to use it" Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson said.

Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson arrived with the device, then another firefighter threw it through a kitchen window.

"It just suppressed the fire like we had let off 100 fire extinguishers" Olson said.

The Greenport portable fire suppression tool emits an aerosol mist and suppresses fires in confined spaces.

The Masonic Lodge in Sturgeon Bay has now donated eight across Door and Kewaunee counties. Lodge Treasurer Tom Pinney says since the tool is a one-time use, they'll replace Southern Door's device.

"The whole Wisconsin Masonic community decided they were gonna try to distribute as many of these as they could" Pinney said.

The Southern Door Fire Chief says that you won't see the device in the fire trucks but in personal vehicles of firefighters who may be closer to the fire and get to the fire faster than a fire engine.

Fire officials say the people at the home during Sunday's fire were able to escape unharmed but six cats died and the fire is still under investigation.