Developing business association to bring added destination marketing to Sevastopol

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Town of Sevastopol is Door County's second-largest municipality by population and land area.

But tens of thousands of dollars that hotels and inns collect in room taxes has traditionally gone to Destination Sturgeon Bay down the road.

However, that could soon change.

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New, local business association coming to Sevastopol

A group of business owners are creating their own organization called the Sevastopol Business Association. It will include institutions that are moving from Destination Sturgeon Bay along with businesses joining an association for the first time.

It will be a new destination marketing group that secretary Linda Wait says will help create more publicity for local establishments in town.

"It's been on our radar for a while now," Wait said about the organization's creation.

"We all live here," she said on how it will represent the town. "Sevastopol is a great place to live. I would say we're more residential and rural. (We're) trying to keep that hometown feeling."

Nancy Bertz, the general manager at Glidden Lodge Beach Resort in Whitefish Bay, says she is looking forward to joining the new, local organization.

"I think it's been a long time coming," she said about Sevastopol Business Association.

Bertz says that the hotel should have a smooth transition after working with Destination Sturgeon Bay.

"I think we'll be able to move together nicely," she said. "We'll be able to incorporate our needs here, and I think it will just be a nice blend."

Wait says that Sevastopol Business Association still needs to receive its designation as a 501(c)(6) non-profit business organization. But she hopes that it will come by late January or early February.