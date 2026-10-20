Destination Sturgeon Bay awarded $87,000 grant for new ADA-accessible restrooms

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Downtown Sturgeon Bay sees a lot of visitors, but there are not too many options for neighbors who need to use a public ADA-accessible restroom during their visit.

David Magle, co-owner of OtherWorlds Books & More in Sturgeon Bay, has been using a wheelchair for the past seven years.

"I learned to get around in my chair," Magle said.

Getting around includes knowing where to find a restroom. Magle has an accessible one inside his building, but he says for many others in Downtown Sturgeon Bay, there are not too many options.

"You have to be able to have access, or it's very debilitating," Magle said, when speaking about public restrooms in the downtown area.

That will change soon. In August, Destination Sturgeon Bay was awarded an $87,000 grant from Destination Door County's Community Investment Fund.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL BROADCAST STORY:

Destination Sturgeon Bay receives grant for publicly accessible restrooms

"(It's) good, we need it," Magle said about the project. "It will allow them to go longer periods, to be able to go shopping, do things, be able to live like everybody else."

Destination Sturgeon Bay executive director Cameryn Ehlers-Kwaterski says that the restrooms will help more neighbors shop, dine and enjoy events in the downtown area.

"This is a niche that will hopefully be filled with this grant," she said. "We do have some really great amenities throughout the city, but this will really connect downtown Third Avenue and offer just another great resource for the community."

For Magle, the new restrooms are about more than convenience. It is about belonging.

"We want to be out in public," he said. "We want to be able to go places, (and) we want to be able to do the things that we did in the past. We need this."

Ehlers-Kwaterski says that construction on the bathrooms could start next March, and could finish by next June.