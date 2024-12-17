Destination Door County hosts a meeting for local business opportunities during NFL Draft

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County and Green Bay tourism offices want to make sure everyone knows how to tap into the draft.



"I mean we're just really excited about the event being in Northeast Wisconsin," Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County said.

Destination Door County and Discover Green Bay held a public virtual meeting on Tuesday to make sure businesses know the potential tourism impacts of the draft and how to take advantage of it.

Destination Door County's Jon Jarosh says they're getting ready with different draft-related events.

"A couple of different draft passes that we're doing to kind of highlight different draft-related events and activities that are gonna be happening in Door County but kind of surrounding the draft event," Jarosh said.

Businesses like Scarturo's bakery in Sturgeon Bay are already in the draft spirit.

"I've got our green and gold omelet and our green and gold quiche," Scarturo's Executive Chef Burt Rupp said.

Rupp says they'll have more Packers-themed dishes and pastries during the draft weekend.

"I'm sure we'll have some stuff for it I mean it's a couple of months out but I know we'll definitely be open," Rupp said.

During the draft, Destination Door County is trying to make the most of those visiting.

"We really wanna try to take advantage of the opportunity to while they're here," Jarosh said.

He hopes that the draft makes Door County a draw for those coming to the area for the first time.

"Know hey here's what else we have going on here and come on back and enjoy Door County at a different time of year," Jarosh said.

Destination Door County says that there's still a lot more information that's yet to be released and they're planning another potential meeting sometime in the first quarter.