Dad-icated to the little things this Father’s Day

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — For the dads in Sturgeon Bay, Father’s Day wasn’t about big or flashy celebrations.

Instead, it was a calm, easygoing day spent with the people they love.



“We're just playing it lowkey," Ed Fallone from Milwaukee said on Father's Day Sunday.

For Ed and his wife Heidi, whose kids no longer live at home, the day was quieter than it used to be.

“We can't really see them in person, but we'll talk to them on the phone and celebrate long distance. At this age, Father's Day is just about relaxing.,” Fallone said.

While Ed spent Father’s Day apart from his own kids, the day still brought back memories especially of his father, who used to take the family on drives with no particular destination in mind.

“But it was always fun, and it was always just a great way that we would spend time together," Fallone said.

For Bill Lindsay, Father’s Day in Door County has become something of a tradition. He’s spent several holidays there over the years, and this Sunday was no exception.

“One of my favorite Father’s Days is just actually being up here," Bill Lindsay said.

For Bill, being a father is about more than just being present it’s about leading with values and inspiring his kids.

“To be a father to me is to be supportive, to provide, and I’m a man of faith, so that’s really important to pass along," Lindsay said.

For Scott Brunswick, Father’s Day means family, including the four-legged kind.

“First, [we] talked to our son via FaceTime from Illinois, then went to church, and now we’re out walking with Vienna," Scott Brunswick said.

Scott might be a granddad but he’s still a dad first. His advice for new and soon-to-be dads is simple.

“It’s always more work than you think it is, but it’s so, so rewarding," Brunswick said.

Many of the dads shared the advice to enjoy the moments while your kids are young because time flies faster than you think.