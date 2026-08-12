Curt Vandertie earns GOP nomination for Door County sheriff

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Curt Vandertie won the Republican nomination for Door County sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election, according to unofficial results.

Vandertie defeated Carl Waterstreet in the GOP primary. Both candidates currently work for the Door County Sheriff’s Office and have law enforcement experience dating back to the 1990s.

The sheriff’s race comes months after the Door County Deputy Sheriffs Association issued a vote of “no confidence” in incumbent Sheriff Tammy Sternard, citing what it described as ongoing issues with leadership, communication, and visibility.

The current sheriff responded at the time by calling the claims “a series of mischaracterizations and baseless allegations.”

Sternard, the only Democratic candidate, will face Vandertie and independent candidate Randy Wagner in the November election.