DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On Saturday, the Sevastopol National Honor Society hosted its second annual Color for a Cause a color run benefiting second grader Lucia Ramirez, who is currently battling leukemia.

More than 120 community members came together for the second annual Color Run, participating in either a 5K or one-mile course.

COMMUNITY MEMBERS WERE DOUSED IN COLOR AS THEY RAN THROUGH THE COURSE, CHECK IT OUT!

Color run raises funds for student fighting cancer

Organized by the Sevastopol National Honor Society, the event supported both Lucia Ramirez, a Sevastopol second grader currently battling leukemia and the Sevastopol Destination Imagination team, a group dedicated to creativity, collaboration and problem-solving.

Donations were collected through admissions, a bake sale and a soup and chili cook-off, where attendees showed their support by placing money in the container of their favorite dish.

"Just the impact of seeing how much the community cares not just people from Sevastopol, but the whole community. They all care, and it’s just amazing," Eve Andreae the president of the national honor society said.

All proceeds will be split between the Ramirez family and the Destination Imagination team.

"When we need to show up, we show up, whether it was today for Lucia," Mindi Vanderhoof the advisor of the national honor society said.

The Ramirez family shared how excited they were that Lucia was able to attend she even walked half of the course before they headed home.

The family also has a GoFundme page set up to donate online.