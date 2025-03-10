Clocks spring forward but opinions are split

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — While Daylights Savings brings an extra hour of sunlight, the time change is sparking mixed reactions.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, daylight saving time began, and clocks across the country were set forward by one hour.

"To be honest I probably wasn't thinking too much about daylight savings until like yesterday" Turner Watzka a visitor in Door County said.

However, for others, it meant losing an hour of sleep on Sunday.

"I'm feeling it' Olivia Schmidt-Weid a Door County neighbor said.

Schmidt-Weid said the effects of daylight saving time are impossible to ignore.

"My cat woke me up early cause she gets fed at a certain time everyday and the dogs needed to go out so I mean it's hard adjusting them cause you can't quite explain to them like 'hey it's an hour later' Schmidt-Weid said.

To ease her adjustment to daylight saving time, she made sure to take the day off work.

For others, like Lee Lins, who’s visiting from Hawaii, daylight saving time feels somewhat unfamiliar.

"There is no daylight savings in Hawaii so in reality this kinda one of my first ones in 25 years" Lins said.

Lins said while daylight saving time doesn’t affect him much, he enjoys the fact that it stays light later giving him more time to enjoy the outdoors.

"The only thing I do like is that it gets light at 9:30 cause I'm a major golfer and I like to play golf late at night" Lins said.

He doesn’t believe we should continue observing daylight saving time, feeling that it’s more of an inconvenience than a benefit.

"I don't think it's necessary" Lins said.

As the debate over the time change continues, it’s clear that while some embrace the extra daylight, others would prefer to leave the clocks alone.