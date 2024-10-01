City of Sturgeon Bay looks to approve Miller Art Museum occupancy agreement

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Sturgeon Bay's Miller Art Museum has until 2029 to find a new facility.



The Miller Art Museum space located inside the Sturgeon Bay branch of the Door County Library.

The Executive Director of the Miller Art Museum Elizabeth Meissner-Gigstead talks about the plan for the Miller Art Museum.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Door County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the Miller Art Museum Building Occupancy Agreement. Tuesday, during the Sturgeon Bay's City Common Council Meeting, a Committee will likely approve an agreement that will lead to the museum moving locations.

Elizabeth Meissner-Gigstead is the Executive Director of the Miller Art Museum, she says that the space inside the Door County Library's Sturgeon Bay Branch no longer fit the needs of the museum.

"While this facility has served us well in our almost 50 years, we have storage needs so we have really occupied almost all of the storage space that is on site with our collection," Meissner-Gigstead said.

The occupancy agreement between the library and the museum mandates a move which comes as phase four in the agreement timeline.

Matthew Huston is the District Two Alderman, where both the library and museum reside says he believes the museum will remain in Downtown Sturgeon Bay.

"The first plan that the Miller Art Museum has shown to the City will have them in District Two, still right by the Oregon Street Bridge which is right on Second Avenue as well which is Sturgeon Bay's Art District," Huston said.

Meissner-Gigstead says she she expects all parties to approve the Agreement at Tuesday's meeting.

"So because this is a shared situation between the County of Door, the City of Sturgeon Bay and the Miller Art Museum that agreement requires approval from the City Council so that's exactly what they'll do," Meissner-Gigstead said.

Tuesday's City Council Meeting begins at 6PM and is open to the public, you can also live stream it on the city's cable access channel.