Cherries on top: Door County’s 'pick-your-own' season in full swing

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — With the cherry industry serving as a pillar of Door County’s economy, it’s no surprise that local orchards are staying busy this season.

Pick-your-own cherry season began just last week at Hyline Orchard in Egg Harbor.

"It's been really busy, a lot of people coming up," Tracy Robertoy the owner of Hyline Orchard said.

Robertoy says that even with cherry shakers used to harvest the trees, crowds are still keeping the orchards busy.

"Last couple years, pick-your-own really came in and they really cleaned out," Robertoy said.

A four-quart pail costs sixteen dollars, and customers can take their cherries home.

Farther south, at Meleddy Orchard near Forestville, cherries are pitted on-site, right in front of customers.

"A lot of tourists love it, and so we kinda set this up and it's been very successful," Tom Selvick, the owner of Meleddy Orchard said.

Tom Selvick, the owner of Meleddy Orchard, says the season just started for them on Friday.

"So we try to make it as nice as we could so people leave and say this is a great place to come," Selvick said.

Pick-your-own cherries cost sixteen dollars per pail, with an additional four-dollar fee for pitting.

Selvick says the hands-on experience is what keeps customers coming back year after year.

"If we come back to Door County, which we will, because we know we have that service," Craig Schefer, who was picking cherries said.

For Schefer, picking cherries with family is about more than just the fruit it's about the experience.

"Coming here today, seeing that we have the opportunity to have them get pitted for us with a machine from 1902, that was really cool," Schefer said.

Both orchards recommend calling ahead to make sure cherries are still available before making the trip.